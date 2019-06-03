× Man who sexually assaulted PB woman sentenced to 24 years in prison

SAN DIEGO — A man who climbed through an open window of a Pacific Beach home in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman was sentenced Monday to nearly two dozen years in state prison.

Jeffrey Hanze, 56, pleaded guilty last month to one count each of digital penetration of an unconscious person and hot prowl residential burglary, as well as admitting to having a prior serious felony conviction for burglary.

According to Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto, Hanze got into the woman’s bedroom through an open window about 1:45 a.m. last Oct. 1, and the victim awoke to the defendant sexually assaulting her.

Hanze was arrested later that month in Los Angeles County.

The victim did not attend Hanze’s sentencing, but Coto read a letter from the woman, in she detailed how the assault left her suffering from PTSD, paranoia and nightmares, and has forced her to move from the area.

“I’ve lost my trust in men,” she wrote. “The things that didn’t used to scare me make me paranoid and nervous now. I’ll never be quite the same.”

Hanze’s attorney, Manuel Avitia, said the defendant was “remarkably regretful” and “apologetic” over what happened.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Polly H. Shamoon responded by telling Hanze: “You have monumentally changed so many people’s lives because of what you have done, and I’m sorry, but your ‘sorry’ is not enough.”