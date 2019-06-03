Frustrated Rancho Penasquitos residents want sinkhole fixed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Residents in Rancho Peñasquitos say they are frustrated because a sinkhole that opened in the middle of a busy road in February still has not been fixed.

Road closures and repair work on Park Village Road have been an ongoing issue for residents in the area for the past four months. For a short time after the sink hole appeared in February, the road, which is the only access to the neighborhood, was completely closed.

SkyFOX captured images from above showing the enormity of the sinkhole. City officials said a broken 48-inch storm drain was the cause. Four months later the work continues, leaving residents with a lot of questions.

"It actually looks very nice today," resident Brent Haws said. "Many days it’s been very different.”

Haws contacted FOX 5 because he said he is frustrated with the Public Works Department. He said the repair work is loud, and it is creating traffic issues, especially for families with kids attending Park Village Elementary.

"If you go through rush hour, the lines back up here. I feel sorry for the people trying to drop their kids off. I’m surprised we haven’t had an accident around here," said Haws.

He said he has called the city numerous times to complain, but it hasn't accomplished anything.

FOX 5 contacted the city to find out why the repairs are taking so long. Officials said they didn’t know and that they would get back to us.

Meanwhile other residents who didn’t want to appear on camera told FOX 5 that they are fed up and just want a straight answer from the city.

“That’s all we want is some answers and when it’s going to be done,” Haws said.

Some observers speculated that work crews may have run into environmental issues in connection with the canyon next to the roadway, and that may be the reason for the delays. But as of 3 p.m., Monday, the city had not responded with an explanation for the lengthy repairs or a estimate on when the work would be completed.

This developing story, will be updated when city officials respond to our inquiries.