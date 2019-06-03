Defense rests in ex-NFL player’s rape trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- The defense rested Monday in the rape case against Kellen Winslow Jr.

Winslow Jr.'s defense team called only five witnesses to the stand. They decided not to have Winslow Jr testify, Legal experts said having the defendant testify or not both presented risks.

The former NFL star faces 12 charges involving five different women. Three testified that he sexually assaulted them. Two accused him of sexual misconduct.

Tuesday, the prosecutors and defense attorneys will present their closing arguments before a jury. By afternoon the judge expects to send the case to the jury.

Jurors will have their work cut out for them as they discuss the weeks of testimony in the trial and then try to return a verdict.

Winslow Jr. faces a potential life sentence, if convicted on all counts.