Body washes to shore in Oceanside

Posted 2:05 PM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:08PM, June 3, 2019

Lifeguards recovered a body from the surf at a beach near the Oceanside Pier Monday.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Lifeguards found a dead body in the surf near Oceanside Pier Monday, Oceanside police confirmed.

The male body was found in the surfline south of the Oceanside Pier at about 12:30 p.m., police said.

Helicopter footage showed police and lifeguards surrounding a body covered with a tarp close to the Pier Monday afternoon.

The discovery comes several days after a 20-year-old man slipped off the Oceanside Pier on May 25. Search teams were still trying to recover the body on Sunday.

Police said a coroner will identify the body to confirm whether or not it is the same person who went missing last month.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.