Body washes to shore in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Lifeguards found a dead body in the surf near Oceanside Pier Monday, Oceanside police confirmed.

The male body was found in the surfline south of the Oceanside Pier at about 12:30 p.m., police said.

Helicopter footage showed police and lifeguards surrounding a body covered with a tarp close to the Pier Monday afternoon.

The discovery comes several days after a 20-year-old man slipped off the Oceanside Pier on May 25. Search teams were still trying to recover the body on Sunday.

Police said a coroner will identify the body to confirm whether or not it is the same person who went missing last month.

