LEMON GROVE, Calif. — An SUV rolled over after colliding with another vehicle in Lemon Grove Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to a crash at San Miguel and Lemon Grove Avenue at 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles and did not have significant injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.