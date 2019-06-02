Short police chase ends with 1 arrested, 3 cars hit

SAN DIEGO — A suspect was trying to escape police in what may have been a stolen vehicle Sunday morning when they crashed into a SUV and two parked cars in the Talmadge neighborhood, authorities said.

Police began following the suspect at 9:36 a.m. after an officer said they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Home Avenue near Interstate 805, authorities said.

Officers said they followed the vehicle until it hit an occupied SUV about five minutes later. The vehicle also hit two parked cars at 49th Street and El Cajon Boulevard before the suspect got out and ran away.

Authorities said police caught and arrested the suspect quickly. The individual in the SUV that was hit by the suspect’s car did not suffer major injuries, according to police.