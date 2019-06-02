Paradise Fire Department reopening Monday

PARADISE, Calif. — The Paradise Fire Department will reopen Station 82 on Monday, nearly seven months after Camp Fire–a blaze that killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of structures in 2018.

The news was announced Sunday afternoon by the Make it Paradise Facebook page. Make it Paradise is an initiative of Urban Design Associates, a firm hired by the Paradise Town Council to develop a long-term community recovery plan. UDA also worked with the state of Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina.

“Please feel free to stop by and say hi to the firefighters,” Make it Paradise said on its Facebook post about the reopening.