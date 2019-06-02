Imperial Beach reopens after concern over runoff contamination

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A water contact closure recently extended along the Imperial Beach shoreline was lifted Sunday by county environmental health officials.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health closed the beach to the public Thursday morning due to runoff from the Tijuana River contaminated with sewage, trash and other pollutants.

The closure came two days after DEH officials lifted a previous closure of the Imperial Beach shoreline for similar reasons.

The county also has an ongoing closure of the shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach to the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Residents seeking information on the Tijuana River can contact the International Boundary and Water Commission’s San Diego field office at 619-662- 7600.

Information on beach closures can be found at sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the county’s 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.