High school student claims principal’s graduation speech plagiarized Ashton Kutcher

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A high school principal’s graduation speech left one student wondering if it had been plagiarized from Ashton Kutcher.

Abby Smith, a graduating student at Parkersburg High School in West Virginia, edited together a video of the speech given by the school’s principal, Ken DeMoss, last week, with the speech Kutcher gave at the 2013 Kid’s Choice Awards.

The similarities are uncanny.

DeMoss opens by telling the students he is going to touch on three points: seizing opportunity, being an intriguing person and living life. Kutcher’s points are all the same, except his second point deviates slightly: seizing opportunity, being sexy and living life.

“So first, the opportunity,” principal DeMoss said in the graduation ceremony video. “I believe that opportunity looks a lot like hard work. When I was a kid growing up, I didn’t get paid to do chores. I had to do ’em.”

“So first opportunity,” Kutcher says in his speech.”I believe that opportunity looks a lot like hard work. When I was 13, I had my first job with my dad carrying shingles up to the roof.”

Both DeMoss and Kutcher went on to talk about jobs they had growing up. Both make reference to Steve Jobs and both ended the speech with, “I love you guys.”

DeMoss didn’t respond to a CNN request for comment, but he did release a statement to CNN affiliate WTAP: