1 killed in fiery I-8 crash near Live Oak Springs

Posted 7:59 AM, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00AM, June 2, 2019

LIVE OAK SPRINGS, Calif. — A person in either a truck or sports utility vehicle was killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash at a freeway offramp to Interstate 8 in Live Oak Springs.

The crash at the Crestwood Road offramp to the westbound highway occurred a little after 4 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the vehicle overturned and was totally engulfed in flames, after it had come off a bridge.

No highway lanes were blocked, the CHP said, because the vehicle landed on Crestwood Road, under the westbound lanes of the highway.

