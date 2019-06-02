1 killed in fiery I-8 crash near Live Oak Springs

LIVE OAK SPRINGS, Calif. — A person in either a truck or sports utility vehicle was killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash at a freeway offramp to Interstate 8 in Live Oak Springs.

The crash at the Crestwood Road offramp to the westbound highway occurred a little after 4 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the vehicle overturned and was totally engulfed in flames, after it had come off a bridge.

No highway lanes were blocked, the CHP said, because the vehicle landed on Crestwood Road, under the westbound lanes of the highway.