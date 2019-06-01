Road closures begin at 5 a.m. for Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

SAN DIEGO — San Diego will host an estimated 30,000 runners and thousands of spectators Sunday as the 2019 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon races through the city.

Marathon organizers said northbound State Route 163 will be closed from B Street to Friars Road. Southbound SR-163 lanes will remain open to Interstate 5.

Road closures and detours will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The race is scheduled to begin at 6:15 a.m. in Balboa Park at 6th Avenue and Quince Street. The finish line is located on Ash Street at Union Street.

