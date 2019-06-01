Police looking for suspect in Mount Hope stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A 26-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening wounds Saturday when a woman stabbed them with a box cutter, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported at 2:17 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hilltop Drive in the Mount Hope neighborhood, San Diego Police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

“Two females got into an argument that turned violent when one of the women produced a box cutter and stabbed the other,” Hawkins said. The woman suffered stabs and cuts to her shoulder and the 16-year-old boy was stabbed on the arm when he tried to intervene, the sergeant said.

The suspect was described as black, about 38 years old, with a heavy build and an afro, Hawkins said. She may go by the nickname “Bunny.”

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and the investigation was ongoing, Hawkins said.