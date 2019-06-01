× Motorcyclist killed in crash near Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday evening in Lakeside, authorities said.

A male motorcyclist t-boned the driver’s side door of a car on Olde Highway 80 around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said. The motorcyclist flew onto the car after impact, hit the windshield and fell into the road, authorities said.

The 19-year-old driver of the car told officers she did not see the motorcyclist. Neither the driver nor her passenger were injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have not yet released the identity of the motorcyclist.

