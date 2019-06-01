Man wounded in possible gang related shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man was hospitalized this morning with three non life threatening gunshot wounds he suffered in a possible gang related shooting in the Chollas Creek area of San Diego.

The victim was walking in the 5300 block of Lea Street at 7:05 p.m. Friday when the suspect approached him and they talked briefly before the suspect pulled a gun and fired four times at the victim, striking him three times, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect left the scene in an unknown vehicle eastbound on Lea Street and the victim was taken to a hospital by a friend, Tansey said. He was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build, wearing a dark colored hooded jacket and dark hat, Tansey said.

San Diego police Gang Unit detective are investigating the shooting.