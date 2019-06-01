Los Angeles police searching for big rig driver who ran over bicyclist

LOS ANGELES — Traffic investigators Saturday asked for the public’s help in locating a big rig driver who ran over a fallen bicyclist in Boyle Heights and did not stop to render aid.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Lorena and Eighth streets, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

The 24-year-old bicyclist was splitting lanes between the vehicles in the number 1 and number 2 lanes when he lost control, fell onto the street and was struck by the tires of a 40-foot box trailer in the number 2 lane, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bicyclist was identified as Jaime Ramirez of Maywood, police said.

The collision was recorded on surveillance video and the truck was described as an all-white truck of unknown make and model, with a sleeper cab and white rims, police said. The box trailer appeared to be white.

A witness followed the truck and photographed the trailer’s license plate, police said. The number is 4MY4587.

Anyone with information about the trailer, the truck and its driver was asked to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or 877-LAPD- 24-7 nights and weekends. Anonymous tips may be made to Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS (8477).