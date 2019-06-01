Local nonprofit wants to make green car ownership possible for low-income households

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of local residents attended the Grid Alternatives Electric Car Show in Encanto Saturday to test drive electric and hybrid vehicles and find out if they qualify for rebates.

BMW, Nissan, Mini Cooper, Toyota and Tesla vehicles were all available for test driving at the car show, which also provided information on owning and operating green vehicles.

“This is my first time driving an electric vehicle so I’m super excited,” said San Diego resident Jacquelyn Clark. “It looks simple but it does look kind of different. And this whole field here is very futuristic, you know, so I’m excited,” Clark said.

According to Clark, she uses public transportation but is thinking about purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle. “I’d consider going green, trying to leave no carbon footprints and all that good stuff. Just the fact that you get a rebate — that’s very appealing” Clark said.

“Breathe better, save gas and they’re fun to drive,” said Eddie Price, a spokesman for Grid Alternatives.

Price said low-income communities are hit hardest by pollution and have the least access to electric vehicles. According to Price, Grid Alternatives’ event gives residents ownership opportunities, allowing them special access to rebates, grants and financing so they too can own environmentally friendly transportation. In some cases, a car that would normally cost $15,000 could cost $7,000 with rebates.

“There are many programs; online we’re creating one with Grid Alternatives called One-Stop-Shop. It takes all the guesswork out of all those programs,” Price said.

For individuals considering purchasing an electric or hybrid car, rebates incentivize the jump to green vehicles and show interested customers what options are available to them.

In Clark’s case, she said this may be her only chance to become an electric car owner.

For more information or to find out if you qualify, visit:

www.gridalternatives.org/sandiego

www.potcsd.org

www.electrifyamerica.com

www.iambkcdc.org

www.chargeacrosstown.org