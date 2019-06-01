Washington man’s remains found behind family member’s former home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Wash. -- The remains of a man missing since the 1990s were unearthed in Bothell last week, detectives said.

Michael Powell's family suffered more than 20 years not having answers or closure, but deputies are hoping to close this cold case as they search for a person of interest.

For the first time since Powell disappeared, his sister and niece have lost hope in seeing him alive again.

"We thought at one point maybe he was in some sort of protective custody type thing,” his sister, Dyan Frizzelle, said. Frizzelle believed the story her dad had told her—that her brother Michael didn’t want anyone looking for him, and he ran off on his own. While she still doesn't know what happened to her brother, Frizzelle and her 39 -year-old daughter Jennifer -- who "gravitated" toward Powell as a girl -- finally know where he is.

Powell’s remains were unearthed behind a home in Bothell after a neighbor who knew the previous homeowners tipped off detectives. Frizzelle said she knows exactly why her brother would have been there.

“It’s Karen’s brother," Frizzelle said, confirming detectives are looking for Powell's brother-in-law.

“There’s just so many pieces that aren’t connecting. I just want to get to the bottom of it because I think it’s time," Frizzelle said.

Powell's family members say they won't really find closure until detectives find Richard Nelson, the man who lived in the home where Powell's body was found. Until then, they wait again, hopeful it won't be another 20 years before they have answers.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate 43-year-old Richard Nelson, who goes by Rick. He was last known to live in Bonney Lake and has ties to Pierce County. Nelson is 5’9” and weighs 185 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair or a shaved head.