SAN DIEGO -- Officials speak out after the deadly mass shooting in Virginia, a dramatic Coast Guard rescue and downtown San Diego prepares for a big event -- all that and more, on the FOX 5 Weekend Update.
Catch today’s top stories on the FOX 5 Weekend Update
-
San Diego man missing at sea since Wednesday
-
Watch: Poway synagogue shooting victim’s daughter speaks out
-
Teen boy shot, gunman escapes
-
12 dead after employee opens fire in Virginia government building
-
Grand jury recommends more training for school shootings
-
-
Friends say synagogue shooting victim rescued kids from gunfire
-
Trump: Navy SEAL accused of war crimes to get ‘less restrictive confinement’
-
Coast Guard rescues man 100 miles west of San Diego
-
San Diego man among 6 killed in Alaska plane crash
-
Flu cases at local migrant shelter up to nearly 60
-
-
‘Lt. Dan’ actor Gary Sinise awarded for military philanthropy
-
Deadly Poway synagogue shooting considered a hate crime
-
Rail work to impact traffic along SoCal coast through Monday