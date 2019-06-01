1 dead, 6 injured in Temecula crash

TEMECULA, Calif. — One person died Saturday and six people were injured in a Temecula crash involving two vehicles, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:19 p.m. at Rancho California Road and Business Park Drive, the California Highway Patrol said.

A vehicle went off the road and overturned after it collided with a gray Toyota sedan, the CHP said. The overturned vehicle went 150 feet off the roadway, according to Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, four people had serious injuries and two had moderate injuries, Cabral said. An air ambulance was called to take some of the victims to a hospital.

The Riverside County coroner was called to the scene at 6:44 p.m., the CHP said.