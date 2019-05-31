Women dies after SUV plunges down embankment off I-15

SAN DIEGO — A woman was killed when her SUV veered off Interstate 15 and plunged down an embankment in Fallbrook, authorities said Friday.

The crash was reported around 6:10 p.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 15 between Mission Road and Stewart Canyon Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A witness told a CHP dispatcher that an SUV “flew off” the right side of the freeway and rolled multiple times down a slope, according to the incident log.

The woman was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where she was later pronounced dead, it was reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.