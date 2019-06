Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A woman was rushed to a hospital after she was struck by a car in Oceanside Friday night.

The woman was apparently jaywalking when she was hit near Mission Road and El Camino Real around 9:30 p.m., according to Oceanside police.

The woman suffered fractures to her legs but was conscious after the crash.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.