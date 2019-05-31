Water floods road after crash near airport

SAN DIEGO — A water valve flooded a road near the San Diego International Airport Friday night after it was hit during a car crash, the San Diego Harbor Police Department said.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 8:30 p.m. Friday on westbound North Harbor Drive. In addition to causing minor injuries, police said the crash also resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a nearby valve, causing water to flood the road.

Police have closed a lane on westbound North Harbor Drive until further notice.

