Victim identified in deadly park shooting

SAN DIEGO– Authorities Friday released the name of the victim who was killed at the Willie Henderson Sports Complex in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego.

Armando Torres Jr., 21, was found by officers with the San Diego Police Department suffering from at least one gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Paramedics went to the scene and began life-saving efforts, but Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Matt Dobbs of the San Diego Police Department.

“The park was crowded at the time with soccer players and spectators, but it is not believed the victim was involved with the soccer game that was underway,” Dobbs said. “Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and identifying and collecting evidence, and will likely be at the scene throughout the night.”

The suspects were described as three Hispanic males in their teens to twenties wearing hooded sweat shirts, last seen running from the park northbound on 45th Street, Dobbs said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

32.694795 -117.096692