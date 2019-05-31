Thousands turn out for opening day at San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. — The “OZ-some” Wizard of Oz-themed San Diego County Fair celebrated opening day Friday to crowds of around 35,000.

A gloomy day didn’t keep people away from kicking off five weeks of fair fun.

Traffic started early on northbound Interstate 5 heading into Del Mar Friday afternoon, with bumper-to-bumper traffic as cars got closer to the fairgrounds exit.

Fair organizers say public transportation is always a popular option to skip some of the hassle, but for those traveling in on Jimmy Durante Boulevard, the road recently reopened five weeks after a bluff collapse.

Before you enter the fair, security is a top priority as always. Expect to walk through metal detectors and have your bags thoroughly checked.

Once you follow that yellow brick road inside, expect no shortage of food, games, entertainment and even some new rides.

Organizers are hoping to hit 1.6 million in attendance for the entire duration of the fair, which runs through July 4.