Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon tightens security after last year’s shooting scare

SAN DIEGO -- Thousands are expected to pack downtown for the Rock 'n' Roll marathon and authorities are going to be on high alert.

Marathon organizers expect to have nearly 30,000 people run in Sunday's race. Safety will be the focus after police ran into a scary situation during last year's marathon.

A 58-year-old woman pointed a pellet gun at two San Diego police officers inside a parking garage, following a hit and run crash. Nearly 5,000 runners were rerouted to a safe zone for 30 minutes.

San Diego Police will be increasing staffing for the event in 2019.

"We are aware of the situation from last year and we are satisfied with our response," said Lt. Shawn Takeuchi. "We are prepared for any event if it happens again."

Police are urging the public to say something if they see anything suspicious.