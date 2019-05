LA JOLLA, Calif. — A large party at a La Jolla mansion turned rowdy after reports of shots fired, said officials.

The San Diego Police Department received calls about gunfire coming from a home in the 9600 block of Black Gold Road around 4:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found shell casings at the scene, police confirmed.

No arrests were made, but some partygoers were detained for questioning.

No injures were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.