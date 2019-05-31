Watch: Poway synagogue shooting victim’s daughter speaks out about ‘Friendship Walk’ being held in Mom’s honor

Posted 11:33 AM, May 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, May 31, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- The daughter of the Poway synagogue shooting victim discussed the 11th annual 'Friendship Walk' being held on her mother's honor.

Lori Gilbert Kaye died shielding her rabbi, Yisroel Goldtein, from gunfire the final day of Passover when a gunman opened fire inside the Congregation Chabad synagogue.

Kaye was a big supporter of the 'Friendship Circle' that aims to include people of all abilities.

"Her strength is coming through me 100 percent, so I feel very grateful to be able to have a platform to talk about my Mom's kindness," her daughter, Hannah Kaye, said in an interview with FOX 5.

Friendship Walk San Diego will be held Sunday, June 2 at Liberty Station.

