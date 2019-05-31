Mother warns others as 8-year-old girl recovers from rat-bite fever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- As an 8-year-old girl recovers from rat-bite fever at a local hospital, her mother is warning other parents.

Cali first came down with a fever last Friday night. By Sunday, her fever had exceeded 104 degrees. Her mother Sabrina says her daughter couldn't stand up or use her legs. Eventually, an alarming rash covered her whole body.

The mystery of Cali's illness finally began to unravel when she mentioned her pet rats at Rady Children's Hospital.

"Actually as I was walking out of the room at one point, Cali said to me, 'the thing I'm going to miss the most about being here is I'm going to miss my pet rat.' And I turned around and that was an 'aha!' moment for me," Dr. Jane Burns told FOX 5.

Cali is doing much better now and is responding well to treatment. She is expected to go home in the next few days.