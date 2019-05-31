Navy SEAL war crimes case on recess until June 10

SAN DIEGO — A military judge called for a recess Friday in the upcoming trial of Eddie Gallagher, the Navy SEAL accused of war crimes.

The decision came one day after a military judge released Gallagher from pre-trial confinement, where Gallagher was held at Naval Medical Center San Diego following his release from the brig at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar last month.

The judge called for a recess until June 10, the scheduled start date for Gallagher’s trial.

#BREAKING Judge calls for recess until June 10 – start of trial for #Navy SEAL #EddieGallagher who’s accused of war crimes – after hearing motion to dismiss case; says will issue ruling when makes decision @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/XMQL42xsWX — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) May 31, 2019

Earlier this week, Gallagher’s defense team filed a motion to have the case dismissed, describing the case as “irreparably corrupted.”

Gallagher is charged with war crimes during a deployment to Iraq in 2017. He is accused of stabbing and murdering a teenage ISIS fighter who had been detained, along with shooting at non-combatants.