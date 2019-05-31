Coast Guard medevacs man 100 miles west of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — A man was rescued Friday from a sailboat after falling ill about 100 miles west of San Diego, the United States Coast Guard said.

The Macondo, a 47-foot sailboat, was traveling approximately 100 miles off the coast of San Diego when its crew contacted the Coast Guard about a 70-year-old passenger exhibiting symptoms of “severe” dehydration at about 12:20 p.m, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders sent a helicopter and paramedic with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue (STAR) Team to the location. The patient was medevaced to the medical team at Sector San Diego around 4 p.m. and was later transferred to UC San Diego Medical Center-Hillcrest, where the Coast Guard said he is in stable condition.