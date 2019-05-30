Watch: Police chase ends with officer pinning driver’s car

LOS ANGELES — Police chased a driver through South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, finally ramming him and pinning him against another vehicle after he hit a spike strip and started driving in circles.

Officers believe the red Kia Sorrento the man was driving was stolen, according to KTLA. The driver repeatedly stopped and started during the chase, at one point stopping to chat with a person on the sidewalk and gesturing to officers.

After the driver hit a spike strip and got part of the strip lodged in his wheel well, he spun in circles around an intersection, driving towards officers at times.

A police SUV slammed into the side of the vehicle and drove the man’s car backwards, colliding with another SUV and effectively pinning the suspect. The man was arrested at gunpoint.