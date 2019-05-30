Shooting threat prompts lockdown at East County elementary school

Posted 6:50 PM, May 30, 2019

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — An anonymous and apparently unfounded claim that someone was planning to carry out a shooting at an East County primary school prompted a lockdown of the campus Thursday while authorities investigated, finding no evidence of any such criminal plot.

An unidentified male caller, believed to possibly be a juvenile, telephoned Bancroft Elementary School on Tyler Street in Spring Valley and made the threat about 2:45 p.m., according to San Diego County sheriff’s officials.

Teachers kept all pupils secured in their classrooms while deputies investigated.

“There were no further threats or other information substantiating the (telephone) threat,” Sgt. Michael Hettinger said.

Law enforcement personnel remained at the campus as a precaution while the school “initiated a structured dismissal” of the student body, the sergeant said.

The origin of the threat was under investigation.

