Pedestrian killed by train in North County

Posted 9:52 AM, May 30, 2019, by

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning in Carlsbad, authorities said.

It was reported shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Grand Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Michelle Craig said.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Craig said.

North County Transit told train passengers to expect delays in the area. A bus bridge was being set up for northbound passengers at Poinsettis to continue to Oceanside.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.

