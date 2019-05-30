Pedestrian killed by train in North County

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Thursday morning in Carlsbad, authorities said.

It was reported shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Grand Avenue, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Michelle Craig said.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Craig said.

North County Transit told train passengers to expect delays in the area. A bus bridge was being set up for northbound passengers at Poinsettis to continue to Oceanside.

#NCTDAlert: Please expect delays in the Carlsbad area due to a trespasser incident involving AMTRAK. Police on scene. A bus bridge is currently being set up for northbound COASTER 635 passengers at Poinsettia to continue to Oceanside. pic.twitter.com/n79z5j5qqU — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) May 30, 2019

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.