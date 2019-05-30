Officials ID man killed in East Village stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Authorities Thursday released the name of a man killed in a stabbing during a fight near Petco Park.

Police responding to reports of an apparently injured pedestrian in the East Village district of downtown San Diego found Kevin Hughes, 56, lying near the intersection of Market Street and 11th Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Medics took Hughes, who was suffering from at least one stab wound to his upper body, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Chris Tivanian said.

Detectives determined Hughes got into an argument with another man who knifed the victim and then fled on foot, the lieutenant said.

A surveillance camera captured images of the suspected attacker, a black man who appeared to be in his 20s, wearing burgundy pants, a red hooded sweatshirt and a black undershirt, and carrying a black bag.

Despite "exhaustive efforts," investigators have been unable to locate a next of kin for the victim, Tivanian said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.