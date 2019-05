Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- When you head out to Petco Park this weekend to watch the Padres take on the Marlins, you may want to try some fan favorite foods you've never had before.

Tabitha Lipkin sampled some of the newest meals available at the park.

Fan favorites at @PetcoPark! Dodger fans recently admitted Petco has better food than Dodger Stadium... between the tri-tip fries, Hodad’s, Phil’s BBQ, and the Swingin’ Friar Ale- HARD TO DISAGREE! @fox5sandiego @delawarenorth #SoSanDiego pic.twitter.com/gx0PxJQle6 — Tabitha Lipkin (@TabithaLipkin) May 29, 2019