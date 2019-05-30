Navy SEAL accused of war crimes released from pre-trial confinement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A military judge released a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes from pre-trial confinement Thursday.

Eddie Gallagher was joined by his wife Andrea outside the courtroom at Naval Base San Diego.

“My brother-in-law and I have been fighting for my husband for so long and for his freedom and it sometimes felt like that was never going to happen. And then today it happened and I just feel like it's a huge step in the right direction," Andrea told reporters.

Gallagher has been held at the Naval Medical Center following his release from the brig at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar last month.

Gallagher will return to the courtroom Friday as the hearing continues. His trial is slated to begin June 10.

This is a developing story.