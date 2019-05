Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Police say a man was shot in the arm Thursday night in Escondido.

The shooting, which detectives believe was a drive-by, was reported at 9:20 p.m., according to Escondido police. Officers found the victim near Mission Avenue and Hickory Street.

The suspect's car was described as a grey sedan that fled southbound on Grape Street.