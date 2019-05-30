‘Just kept telling him to stop’: 4th woman testifies in Winslow Jr. rape case

VISTA, Calif. — A woman referred to as “Jane Doe 4″ testified against former NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. Wednesday in the trial on a dozen sex crime accusations brought against him.

Winslow faces life imprisonment if convicted on all charges, which include rape and kidnapping.

Jane Doe 4 claims she was in high school, drinking with friends, on the night in 2003 that she was sexually assaulted.

She testified that she passed out and woke up to Winslow attacking her. “He was holding onto my hair and pushing me with both of my hands at my side,” the woman told prosecutors Wednesday. “I just kept telling him to stop.”

The ex-NFL player’s defense pointed out that Jane Doe 4 previously had a consensual sexual relationship with Winslow.

Winslow was initially charged with raping two women in Encinitas in early 2018, as well as exposing himself to another woman as she was gardening in her front yard. Another woman subsequently came forward to allege that he raped her in 2003 at a home in Scripps Ranch, when she was 17 and he was 19.

Then earlier this year, while Winslow was out on bail, he was arrested again for allegedly exposing himself to a 77-year-old woman at a Carlsbad gym. Bail was revoked following his arrest in that case, in which he faces misdemeanor charges of lewd conduct, elder abuse and battery of an elder. The felony charges against him include rape, kidnapping, forcible oral copulation and sodomy by force.

Winslow Jr. grew up in San Diego and attended Patrick Henry and Scripps Ranch high schools before heading to the University of Miami. He played for four NFL teams between 2004 and 2013.