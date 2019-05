CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire near an elementary school in Chula Vista.

The fire is in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue, the block where Lilian J. Rice Elementary School is located.

No injuries or damage have been reported, according to a tweet by Chula Vista Fire Department.

Fire officials asked people to avoid the area.

Engines 55,57,59, and B51 working on a brush fire in the 900 block of fourth ave. Please avoid the area for the next two hours . No reported injuries or damaged structures at this time . pic.twitter.com/gZcO1DOtv0 — CVFD (@chulavistaFD) May 30, 2019