Border Patrol arrests 13 men on smuggling boats

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol arrested 13 people they say used boats to enter the country illegally on Memorial Day.

The arrests came from two separate smuggling vessels that tried to enter the US along the beach in San Diego, Customs and Border Protection said on Twitter.

#SanDiego #BorderPatrol agents arrested 13 individuals who entered the U.S. illegally in two more maritime smuggling events this past weekend. Since Oct. 1, 2018, #DHS partners have recorded 109 smuggling attempts along the #California coast. #CBP #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/5GGugRF5FQ — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) May 29, 2019

The first boat was caught after midnight Monday morning, when a US Coast Guard Cutter spotted four people in a 23-foot “pleasure craft” a few miles from Mission Bay. The four people, adult men from Mexico, were confronted by USCG and taken into custody by Border Patrol a short time later.

The second smuggling bust came around 3:30 a.m., when another Coast Guard patrol spotted a panga floating near the Imperial Beach pier with nine people on board. Border Patrol arrived to interview the passengers, who admitted to coming into the country illegally from Mexico, CBP said. All nine were adult men, and one passenger was charged with smuggling.

Since Oct. 1, Homeland Security and its partners have recorded more than 100 smuggling attempts along the coast, according to CBP.