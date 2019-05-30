Masked thieves rob cellphone store at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — Two masked thieves, one armed with a gun, robbed a Southcrest-area cellphone store Thursday.

The robbers confronted employees at the Metro PCS store in the 3800 block of National Avenue about 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

One of the bandits pointed a handgun at one of the workers and demanded cash, Officer Tony Martinez said. After the victim handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the thieves left the business and fled in an unknown direction.

The robbers, who were dressed all in black and had ski masks pulled down over their faces, were described only as male.