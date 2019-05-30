16-year-old Oceanside girl grabbed while walking to school

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl got away from a man who grabbed her while she was walking to school in Oceanside Thursday morning, authorities said.

The El Camino High student was walking eastbound on Mesa Drive near Vanilla Way when she passed a man walking in the opposite direction. The man then “turned and grabbed her in a bear hug,” according to Oceanside police. The man fell and the girl was able to escape. She told security what happened when she got to school.

The man was described as possibly homeless, in his 50s, very thin, approximately 5’9″ and 150 pounds. He was bald on the top of his head with short, light brown hair on the sides. He was wearing a tan pullover sweatshirt with a zipper and black baggy, dirty jeans.

Anyone with information on the case should call Oceanside Police Detective Brandon Baird at 760-435-4690.