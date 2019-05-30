14, 15-year-old arrested in deadly College Area shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Two underage suspects -- ages 14 and 15 -- have been arrested in the murder of a man in the College Area earlier this month.

Police say the teens are believed to have a role in the shooting of 39-year-old Ishi Hampton on May 2. Both were placed in Juvenile Hall, and their names were not released because of their age, San Diego Police Department said Thursday.

The shooting happened early in the morning on Alvarado Road near the Alvarado Hospital and trolley station.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body on the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex. The victim, identified later as Hampton, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the investigation will continue and more arrests could still be coming. Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.