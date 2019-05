SAN DIEGO — The smallest surviving baby in the world was released this month from a San Diego hospital after being born at just 8.6 ounces, officials at Sharp Mary Birch said.

The baby, named Saybie, was born at 23 weeks, three days in December. When she was released from the hospital, she weighed 5.6 pounds.

Sharp Mary Birch announced the baby’s birth at a news conference held Wednesday.

#JUSTIN: world’s smallest surviving baby born at Sharp Mary Birch in December, released this month at 5.6 lbs. At birth, baby Saybie weighed as much as a large apple – only 245 grams (8.6 ounces) @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/ePZxQto3ae — Aric Richards (@AricFOX5) May 29, 2019