‘Who wants to come bail him out?’: Escondido Police release cat’s mugshots

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Police shared photos Tuesday of a suspect they found stalking the streets of North County — and the “mugshots” are pretty adorable.

The cat, discovered by Escondido Police Department off the freeway near Via Rancho Parkway and Bear Valley, can be seen through the window of the police SUV looking calm, if a little curious. “Who wants to come bail him out?” San Diego Humane Society asked in a Twitter post.

The Humane Society will care for the cat at its Escondido campus until it can be reunited with its owner or adopted.

