WATCH LIVE: Crews battle East County mobile home fire

SANTEE, Calif. — A mobile home and several vehicles were burning at a mobile home park in East County Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out around 7 a.m. at the park on Magnolia Avenue near State Route 67 in Santee.

Anyone who was inside the home was able to escape the flames, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Sheriff’s deputies were helping other residents evacuate.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.