WATCH LIVE: Crews battle East County mobile home fire

Posted 7:16 AM, May 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26AM, May 29, 2019

SANTEE, Calif. — A mobile home and several vehicles were burning at a mobile home park in East County Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out around 7 a.m. at the park on Magnolia Avenue near State Route 67 in Santee.

Anyone who was inside the home was able to escape the flames, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Sheriff’s deputies were helping other residents evacuate.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.