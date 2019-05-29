Photos released of suspect in deadly East Village stabbing

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help finding a man accused in the deadly stabbing of a 56-year-old man in East Village.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6 p.m. Monday from a person who reported a man down near the intersection of Market Street and 11th Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Chris Tivanian said.

Officers found the man suffering from trauma to his upper body. Paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Tivanian said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of his family, the lieutenant said.

Investigators determined the victim was involved in an argument with a man who stabbed him, then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 20s who was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a red hooded sweatshirt and a black undershirt. He was also seen carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect was urged to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293, or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.