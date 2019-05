WARNING: Graphic video

WASHINGTON — A man lit himself on fire outside the White House Wednesday, the Secret Service confirms.

Video circulating online shows a man fully engulfed in flames on the lawn.

@FoxNews Video of the person that was literally engulfed in flames on the #WhiteHouse lawn. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/4IS37Rndme — Krisjan Berzins (@KrisjanBerzins) May 29, 2019

The Secret Service confirmed via Twitter that the man set himself alight on The Ellipse, a park just south of the White House fence, shortly after noon local time.

Officials provided first aid, but there was no immediate update on if the man survived.