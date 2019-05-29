Man accused of gunning down teen in Linda Vista faces judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy entered not-guilty pleas to eight charges Wednesday.

Andy Phonsongkham, 20, is charged with murder (with special circumstances), three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, and one count of shooting at an uninhabited vehicle or dwelling. He remains in jail with no bail amount set.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, the murder charge is a potential death penalty case, and gang allegations are also attached to other charges.

Phonsongkham was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of 16- year-old Carlos Valdovinos, who was shot during an argument in the Linda Vista area, police said. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 6:04 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 6500 block of Kelly Street, San Diego Police Lt. Chris Tivanian said.

Before officers arrived Valdovinos was taken by friends to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, Tivanian said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation determined Valdovinos was outside a home on Kelly Street and got into an argument with a man in a vehicle, described as a tan or gold four-door sedan, when the gunman shot the victim and fled the scene, the lieutenant said.

Officers located and arrested Phonsongkham later that evening, Tivanian said.

Authorities have not disclosed a suspected motive for the shooting or what led investigators to identify Phonsongkham as the suspected shooter. Prosecutors believe there may have been anywhere from five to seven additional victims of the shooting.