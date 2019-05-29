Jimmy Durante Boulevard reopens in time for San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. — Jimmy Durante Boulevard reopened Wednesday, five weeks after a bluff slide closed the northbound lanes — and just in time for the San Diego County Fair.

The lanes were closed for more than five weeks after a bluff slide buried about 100 feet of sidewalk, a bike lane and a traffic lane.

The city built a temporary 120-foot-long retaining wall adjacent to the slope. The City of Del Mar says a permanent wall has yet to be designed.

The fair kicks off Friday at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.